Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £147.22 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147.22 ($194.50).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Paul Hayes bought 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($195.53).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 903.40 ($11.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 651.99 ($8.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 902.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 895.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,080 ($14.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.71 ($12.51).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

