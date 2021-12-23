Insider Buying: Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Acquires £5,200 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Jonathan Glasspool purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,870.13).

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.10) on Thursday. Bonhill Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

