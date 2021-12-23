Insider Buying: Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Buys $41,500.00 in Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn bought 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Max Munn bought 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

AUVI stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Applied UV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

