Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.52% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KJAN opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

