Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ingevity by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $72.44. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

