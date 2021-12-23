Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 738.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 269,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,389,000 after buying an additional 1,052,803 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

