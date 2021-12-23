ING Groep NV Sells 349,705 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,705 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 27,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

