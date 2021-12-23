ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 60,000 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,847 shares of company stock valued at $26,742,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

