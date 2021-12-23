ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 365.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

