ING Groep NV Has $8.19 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.34 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

