ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

