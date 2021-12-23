Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) versus Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Financial Survey

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.54% 6.96% Netlist 9.60% 51.11% 18.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.46 $1.40 billion $1.06 42.59 Netlist $47.23 million 31.85 -$7.27 million $0.04 164.63

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infineon Technologies and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 4 10 0 2.71 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.82%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.89%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.