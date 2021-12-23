Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $90.11 on Thursday. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.10.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

