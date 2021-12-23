Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 88 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

