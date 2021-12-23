Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 319 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

