Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

