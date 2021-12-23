Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 12,436 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

