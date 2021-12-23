Independence Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,560 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,424% compared to the average volume of 168 put options.

NYSE:IRT opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

