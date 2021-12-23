Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 149,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,401 shares.The stock last traded at $23.26 and had previously closed at $23.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 165.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.