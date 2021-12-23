Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.26.

IMO stock opened at C$45.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a PE ratio of 63.07. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$23.61 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

