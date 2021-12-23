Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.55

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.55 and last traded at C$45.52, with a volume of 61514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.