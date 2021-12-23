Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 113,996 Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

