ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.71 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.09). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,139,767 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £17.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.70.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

