IGM Financial Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4514 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGIFF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

