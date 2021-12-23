Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 5.8%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 41,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,631,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 1,175,792 shares worth $9,177,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.