Hyatt Hotels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,962 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 482% compared to the typical daily volume of 852 call options.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,651. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

