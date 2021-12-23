Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 2.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 10,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

