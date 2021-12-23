Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 501,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,638 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

