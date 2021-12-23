Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

