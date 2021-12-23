Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 35,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.