Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.40 Million Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 81,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 40,820 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,941. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

