Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

