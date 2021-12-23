Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,680,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.