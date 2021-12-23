Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

