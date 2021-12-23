Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $199.58 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

