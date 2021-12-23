Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Horizonte Minerals
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.