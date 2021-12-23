Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

