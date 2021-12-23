Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Critical Review

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sandvik AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion N/A $3.74 billion $0.26 28.65 Sandvik AB (publ) $9.42 billion 3.56 $952.11 million $1.23 21.75

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Sandvik AB (publ). Sandvik AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hon Hai Precision Industry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 14.32% 20.04% 11.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 2 5 11 0 2.50

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies equipment and tools, service, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Other Operations segment distributes drilling solutions focusing on drill bits and downhole products for construction and completion. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

