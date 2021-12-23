Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

