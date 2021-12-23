HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 125,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,753,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.