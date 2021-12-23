Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $645,080. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. 5,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,527. The company has a market capitalization of $937.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

