Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.83.
HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $645,080. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HIBB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. 5,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,527. The company has a market capitalization of $937.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
