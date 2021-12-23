HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

