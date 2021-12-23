HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

