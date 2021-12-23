HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. Truist decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

