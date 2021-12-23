HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

