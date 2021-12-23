HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69.

