HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,437 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $33.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

