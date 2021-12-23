Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 507 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.