Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 38.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $472.49. 173,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,816. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

