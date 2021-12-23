Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,726. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.