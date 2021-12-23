Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $3.12 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.61. 393,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,463,182. The company has a market cap of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.